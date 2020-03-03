Sudan: Sovereign Council Members to Visit South Kordofan

2 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The South Kordofan State has completed preparations to receive the members of Sovereign Council Prof. SiddiqTawer Kafi and Hassan Shiekh Idris.

The Secretary General of the state's government and head of higher committee for receiving the delegation, Musa Jabr Mahmoud, affirmed to SUNA that the members of Sovereign council will arrive inn the state at Tuesday for a two-days visit.

He said that the meeting of higher council discussed preparations and means for success of the vist to state, indicating that the two members of the Sovereign Council will hold a joint meeting with state's government and its security committee, visit the reference hospital and meet with the political components in South Kordofan State.

He added that the two members of the Sovereign Council and the companying delegation will visit Dilling Locality locality and will meet Dilling University administration.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

