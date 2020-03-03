Sudan: India Announces Its Readiness to Hold Economic Forum in Sudan

Khartoum — The Indian Ambassador in Khartoum Ravindra Parsad has announced his country's willingness to cooperate with Sudan to hold an economic forum to discuss investment opportunities in Sudan.

The Indian Ambassador pointed, while addressing the Sudanese Indian Businessmen Forum at Al-Salam-Khartoum Hotel; which is being organized by the Indian Embassy, to the varous investment opportunities in Sudan, revealing that the total Indian government investment in Sudan since the beginning of the millennium is estimated at about 2.3 billion dollars, represented in the Indian government-owned ONGC Company that invests in the field of oil and gas, explaining that the investment of Indian private sector companies in Sudan reached about half a billion dollars.

He exposed the desire of Indian companies to invest in Sudan, but they need information about investment opportunities in Sudan, pointing to the coordination of the Indian embassy in Sudan with the National Investment Authority to exchange information about the available investment opportunities to be submitted to the Indian companies that have a desire to invest in Sudan.