South Africa: Bulls Have Doubts Over Skipper Odendaal

Cape Town — Bulls captain Burger Odendaal remains a doubt for their Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders in Pretoria on Saturday.

Odendaal missed last weekend's 39-24 loss to the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld with an ankle injury and will be given as much time as possible to prove his fitness this week.

"He started running sessions today. We'll make a final decision on his availability only at the end of the week," team doctor Herman Rossouw said on Monday.

In some good news, Rossouw reported no new injury concerns following the Jaguares game.

Coach Pote Human will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld scheduled for 17:15.

The Bulls are under immense pressure as they have started the season with four straight defeats and lie bottom of the overall standings.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24