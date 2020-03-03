Tanzania: CCM Expels Tanzanian Ex-Minister Bernard Membe

28 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Apolinari Tairo

Former Tanzanian Foreign Minister and diplomat Bernard Membe has been expelled from Tanzania's ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), after he was accused of indiscipline and violating the party's ethics and constitution.

Mr Membe, who had sought the ruling party's nomination for presidency in 2015, was kicked out on Friday by the Central Committee (CC).

Earlier this month, he was interrogated for five hours by the Ethics Committee at the party's headquarters in Dodoma.

Mr Membe was a Foreign Affairs minister when Jakaya Kikwete was president.

Two other former officials of CCM - former Secretary General Abdulrahman Kinana and Yusufu Makamba - were also accused of contravening the party's Leadership and Membership Ethics.

They were accused of running conspiracy campaigns against the CCM chairman, President John Magufuli, and against the party as the succession race heats up. President Magufuli is seeking to remain party leader.

In its ruling Friday afternoon, the CC, under the chairmanship of President Magufuli, issued a warning to Mr Kinana then put him under 18 months' watch. The CC pardoned Mr Makamba unconditionally.

Mr Makamba and Mr Kinana have both served as CCM secretary general, with Mr Makamba serving from 2007 to 2011 and Mr Kinana from 2012 to 2018.

