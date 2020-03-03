Gambia: LK Market Vendors Call On Govt to Reduce High Taxation

Vendors at the Latrikunda Sabiji market have appealed to the government to reduce the high taxation levied on them.

According to them, the government has recently increased the monthly taxation system on the market from three hundred and fifty dalasi to five hundred dalasi.

The vendors said the monthly taxation is different from the ten-dalasi daily duties collected from them, which amounts to over 300 dalasi every month.

Spokesperson of the market committee, Abdoulie Camara said the market committee have been making efforts to meet the Kanifing Municipal Council officials to discuss the reduction but the result from the Council were fruitless.

"Our problem is the tax. We use to pay 350 dalasi but it is now increased to 500 and we also pay daily duties of ten dalasi with fish sellers paying 20 dalasi pay day," he said.

Mr Camara said they are not refusing to accept the demand of the council but they cannot afford that high tax. "We want the KMC to understand our problem. We are not refusing to pay the 500 they are demanding but we cannot afford it."

Speaking on behalf of the women vendors in the market, Fatou Njie said their cries are for the KMC to reduce the price levied on them, adding that they are not trying to avoid the payment but they cannot afford it.

"All of us are here to look for fish money and to help our families. We want KMC to consider our cries and for them to know that we are not saying no, but we do not have it, so we can't afford it," she said, with tears on her eyes.

Kanifing municipal Council market manager, Modou Njie described the tax increment as a general council resolution within the 19 markets in the Municipality.

He said the Council gives the canteens at the rate of 350 dalasis but people will sublet their canteens from 150 to 2000 dalasi and that was why the council passed a resolution to increase the rent fee.

"This is a general council resolution and it is a law and the Latrikunda market is not an exceptional when it comes to such implementation," he said.