Gambia: Inter-Bank Tournament Reaches Semi-Finals

28 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Gassama

Four teams are to battle for a spot in the final of the ongoing inter-bank football tournament after winning their respective quarter-final encounters over the weekend.

The four teams are Zenith Bank, Eco Bank, Access Bank and GTBank.

Zenith Bank defeated Central Bank of The Gambia in their quarter-final game. Eco Bank beat Standard Chartered Bank. Access Bank won Trust Bank, while GTBank defeated FIBank.

The semi-final game will be played on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The tournament has attracted a number of football lovers and spectators across the country.

