Gambia Release Intercepted Fishing Vessel

3 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Army spokesperson, Lamin K. Sanyang, has on Monday said a fishing that was intercepted by the Navy after it was caught fishing in a prohibited zone with an unauthorized net size within the southern waters of The Gambia on 16th February 2020, has been released by Government.

He said the vessel (Gorede) was on 2 March released by the authorities after the crew paid the fine imposed on them.

"The interception came as a result of fishing within our waters with the wrong fishing net (small mesh size)," he added.

He said the vessel is legally registered to fish in "our waters, but the only issue is the violation of conditions of the fishing license they were issued with to fish in this country."

However, at the time of going to press, the Fisheries department was contacted for comment, but its Permanent Secretary - Dr. Bamba A.M Banja said he was not aware of the development as they are currently on a mission up-country.

The vessel was earlier escorted to the sea-port, where it was berthed at the Fisheries Jetty under the guard of the Gambian navy.

This year, 6 foreign vessels were intercepted by Gambian authorities on "Christmas day" when they were found fishing in a prohibited area in the internal waters of The Gambia between Nuaimi Jinack and Barra.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.