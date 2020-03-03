Gambia: Guinean Nationals Charged With Conspiracy to Commit Felony

Fifteen Guinean national are facing charges in relation to an attack on their consulate that happened on 28th February 2020.

The arrested suspects have been charged with conspiracy to felony, criminal trespass and punishment for malicious injuries, according to the Police spokesman - ASP Lamin Njie.

He added: "The case is forwarded for prosecution although not mention in court yet."

This latest development was confirmed today (on 2 March 2020). But according to ASP Njie, the suspects are also under Police custody as investigation continues.

Guinean mob last week Friday allegedly attacked and set fire Guinea's consulate in The Gambia, which resulted to their arrest and detention.

The incident came on the heels of violent protest in Guinea by members of the opposition who are voicing out their anger over President Alpha Conde's plan to hold a referendum aimed at amending certain articles of that country's constitution.