Tanzania: Kagera Residents Assured of Rural Electrification By Over 90% in May

29 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

Bukoba — Energy Minister, Dr Medard Kalemani, has assured Kagera residents that by May, this year, about 95 per cent of the villages will have been connected to the national grid.

Dr Kalemani said this during a meeting with Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig-Gen Marco Gaguti when he visited him on Thursday afternoon after his arrival as he was heading to Kyaka for inspecting power lines.

"I can proudly announce that within a short period most of Kagera villages will have been connected to the national grid. Transmission lines from the national grid have so far been extended to Nyakanazi and Itako and from there they will be extended to other parts of the region, including Muleba, Bukoba Rural and Missenyi districts," he said.

Dr Kalemani expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of the Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project (RRFHP) that would enhance regional cooperation, support sustainable management of the Kagera River Basin, promote growth and poverty reduction and also manage environmental aspects.

The project will address an acute shortage of electricity experienced by in Burundi, Tanzania and Rwanda, which negatively affected their economies.

The project will generate 80MW of renewable energy, relatively low cost power to the national grids of the three countries shared equally, with each country receiving an additional 165GWH per year per country.

The additional power will benefit about 1,146,000 people in the three countries - at least 520,000 in Burundi (5.4 per cent), 159,000 in Tanzania (0.34 per cent) and 467,000 in Rwanda (4 per cent).

He assured Tanzanians that plans were underway to link more areas to the national grid, adding that the efforts the government had made yielded good outcomes by extending the national grid to Bulyankuru-Geita and Kigoma-Nyakanazi.

"All projects are implemented by Tanesco because it is competent. We will not be hiring other contractors," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kalemani said Tanzania and Uganda recently signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of electricity to Uganda-Tanzania border villages.

The rural electrification MoU was signed between Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, and Ugandan Minister for Energy Simon D'Ujanga. Dr Mahiga signed on behalf of the Minister for Energy and Minerals.

In the main agreement, the two countries signed an agreement on the implementation of a project for electricity supply to Nangoma Village located at the Uganda-Tanzania border and other villages around the area on the Tanzanian side.

Dr Kalemani, who witnessed the signing ceremony, revealed that Rural Electrification Agency (REA-Tanzania) would fund the 33 kilovolts at $36,923.06.

Similarly, Uganda's Rural Electrification Agency (REA-Uganda) will cover the construction of 7.5km of 33 kilovolts from the border to Bukwali, Gamuli, Bushungulu, Nangoma, Omurushenye, Mizinda and Lukunyu villages at $724,239.06.

Dr Mahiga assured Uganda of continued friendship and support to speed up development for the benefit of the two countries.

Cordial relations between Tanzania and Uganda have existed for many decades, though they were daunted by the 1978/79 invasion of Kagera by Idd Amin's forces, resulting in a two-year war.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.