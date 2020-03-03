Liberia: New Kru Town Governor Lauds LCP

press release

The Governor of the Borough of New Kru Town has lauded the work of theLiberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP) for helping to promote public health in Liberia.

Governor spoke Thursday in New Kru Town during a one - day communityengagement organized by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace incollaboration with the Partnership for Research on Vaccines andInfectious Disease in Liberia.

Governor Moses Weah recounted the work done by the LCP, particularlyCulture Ambassador JuliEndee in creating awareness on disease prevention in Liberia over the years.

According to a release, Governor Weah described Ambassador Endee ashard-working and someone whose work has helped to save lives in theBorough of New Kru Town and other areas during the Ebola crisis.

He said he has always heard about Ambassador Endee and he was Glad tomeet her in person recently after the wonderful work she did inthe Borough of New Kru Town.

The Governor who was recently appointed as Governor by PresidentGeorge M. Weah, added that Ambassador Endee indeed knows the subjectmatter when it comes to public health promotion and social mobilization.

He said no wonder why she has always enjoyed the confidence of successive governments and international partners.