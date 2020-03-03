Liberia: Visiting British MP Delegation Meets Speaker Chambers

3 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A delegation from the British Parliament is in Liberia for a week's period as guests of the Liberian Government through the 54th Legislature.

Monday in Monrovia, the UK Parliamentarians toured the grounds of the Capitol Building and subsequently held talks with several of their Liberian counterparts, specifically from the House of Representatives including; Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo of Nimba County, Rep.

RustonlyneSuacoco Dennis of Montserrado, Rep. Edwin M. Snowe of Bomi County, Rep Julie Wiah of Lofa County, Rep. P. Mark Jurry of Maryland, Rep. Ben Fofana of Margibi County, as well as the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, Madam Mildred Saryon, amongst others.

The UK Parliamentary Delegation's discussions were bordered on issues appertaining to shaping Liberia's Legislature through debates, covering areas in the health sector, education, gender and defense.

In a separate engagement, the visiting British Parliamentary Delegation met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, and presented their felicitations from the Speaker of the British Parliament, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who was elected Speaker on 4 November 2019, following the resignation of John Bercow.

Speaker Chambers welcomed the British Parliamentary Delegation to the Liberian Legislature. He says Liberia is open to such engagements from her counterparts across the globe. According Dr. Chambers, his leadership at the House of Representatives looks forward to strengthening the subsisting relationship between the two law making bodies, adding that Liberia remains open for business and that both countries have longstanding ties as expressed in the pages of history and today's reality.

The delegation include Greg Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham since 2010, He served as Minister of State for Trade and Investment from 2006 - 2018.

Also on the Delegation is Madam Kate Osamor. She was elected as a Labour MP to Edmonton, London in 2015. She was a member of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe 2015-16.

The delegation also includes Lord McConnell, a Scottish politician and a Labour life peer in the House of Lords. His parliamentary interests include peace building, international development, and opportunities and support for vulnerable youngsters.

MP Lord Hannay is part of the delegation, He rose to the peerage in 2001, and He has worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for over forty years, which included a posting as the UK's Special Representative for Cyprus, Ambassador to the EU and Ambassador to the UN.

The visit of the British Parliament's Delegation brings to bear a continuing level of respectability from around the world for the Liberian Legislature under the stewardship of Dr. Bhofal Chambers, Speaker of the 54th Legislature.

In 2019, a delegation from the United States Congress visited with the Liberian Legislature and that was subsequently followed by the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China Delegation, the United Nations Peace Building Commission along with its Ambassadors, amongst others.

