Liberia: Daily Observer Receives Old Editions Ahead of Digitization Project

3 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Robin Dopoe And Titus Babu

The Daily Observer, Liberia's oldest surviving newspaper recently received a sizable collection of its old editions which were mostly missing from the paper's Stanton P. Peabody Memorial Library located in the Liberian Observer Corporation's headquarters near the ELWA Junction, Paynesville.

The newspaper collection, totaling 440 copies was given back by two longtime Daily Observer subscribers: John Singler, a linguist from the United States and another donor who preferred not to be named, who comes from the Federal Republic of Germany. Both men, who have a long time associations with Liberia, respectively, are visiting the country and brought back their Observer newspapers dating back from the paper's early years of operation--1981 to 1990. The editions in their combined collection cover news stories of Master Samuel Kanyon Doe's regime and other political and cultural events in the country at that time.

The old but well preserved newspapers have arrived ahead of the launch of a project to digitize the entire newspaper archive for which the management of the Liberian Observer Corporation (LOC) is seeking funding.

The Daily Observer is the only newspaper in the country with a library which has a collection of all Liberian newspapers spanning nearly all eras including its forerunner, The Crozierville Observer, published by the famous Liberian pamphleteer Albert Porte. Many other publications, including books by Liberian writers on various subjects are also on display and available to students and researchers in the Peabody library.

In remarks during his presentation, Prof. Singler stated that his intention for keeping the papers was to contribute to the preservation of the country's history, especially for scholarly research.

"I am glad that I am returning these historical papers after so many years of keeping them. These papers here have significant historical value to Liberia because it is the record of the country's troubled past--the military coup d'état and the beginning of the country's cultural renaissance," he said.

Prof. Singler added that the donated papers are important because they will help researchers to uncover lies told about the country's ugly past. "The record-keeping of Liberian history is a significant value especially that the country lost the paper trail of its history during the war," he said.

Prof. Singler, who is a professor of linguistics at New York University, has been associated with Liberia since 1969 when he first came to the country with a Catholic missionary group to teach. From 1969 to 1975 he taught English in secondary schools across Liberia.

(From left) Liberian Observer managing diretor, Bai Best; Observer librarian Satta Sonie and John Singler, who donated the old Observer editions

His areas of expertise include pidgin and creole studies, socio-linguistics and phonology. In addition to pidgin and creole languages, he has also published on American English and languages in the Kru and Mande branches of Niger-Congo

Upon presenting his collection on a separate occasion, the German national who is partially based in Liberia and runs a local national storytelling competition, said his collection of the Observer newspapers arrives at a crucial time in the history of Liberia as many young people are zealous to learn more about the country's historical past.

"I hope that you people will manage these papers properly without any of them being damaged. I've kept them for many years in tact and I know you people can do the same. History is very important and I am glad you people are taking the lead to preserve the country's historical past. The Daily Observer is more than a paper; it's a cultural heritage to Liberia," the German declared.

Bai Sama G. Best, LOC Managing Director, told the donors separately how delighted and amazed he was that their collections came at a significant time when it was discovered how much of the archives was missing and the management realized that a lot of the newspapers they were returning were part of the missing inventory. "We have been wondering how to retrieve our lost copies and here you are, bringing them back to us! These are highly valuable and we are most grateful to you for them."

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.