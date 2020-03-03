Nigeria: Army Reiterates Commitment to Nigeria's Security

Bauchi — Commander, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Major General James O. Akomolafe, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to attaining greater heights in maintaining the security in the nation as well as evolving a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

Akomolafe gave the assurance at the 2019 Combined West Africa Social Activities (WASA) of Headquarters Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC), Nigerian Army Armour School (NAAS) and 211 Battalion celebration, held at Obienu Barracks in Bauchi over the weekend.

The commander commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, for his immense support to the corps, and the dynamic leadership and guidance he had provided.

Akomolafe, who particularly expressed his appreciation to the COAS "for the construction of the TY Buratai Village, the remodeling of the young officers' quarters, the furnishing of the Armour Battalion Commanders Course, Company Commanders Course Hostels, and the COAS support for all the Corps activities in the year under review."

"I wish to assure the Chief of Army Staff of our commitment to work harder to attain greater heights in our primary responsibility as well as demonstrate our unalloyed loyalty to the nation in order to justify the commitment of the federal government towards bettering our lot," he assured.

He said WASA was first celebrated around 1918 in Lokoja, when soldiers of the Royal West African Frontier Forces returned from the Cameroon Campaign.

The commander added that "WASA provides a forum for officers, soldiers and their families to interact and socialise with friends and acquaintances outside official duties.

"It is also an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the country," Akomolafe said.

In his keynote address, Major General Martins K. Yake (rtd) commended the Army for the good job it's doing across the state and the nation at large.

Yake, who is the Special Adviser on Security to Bauchi State Governor, said WASA is an a-list social event of the army, meant to foster comradeship among the officers and men.

While commencing the command for the 2019 WASA celebration which according to him was unique, Yake noted that WASA is an age-long event of the Nigeria Army which dates back to the 2nd World War.

"It is meant to celebrate the contributions of officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the defence of the country. The diverse ethnic groups in the barracks showcase their rich culture through various mediums," he added.

He said the event also puts to test the level of physical fitness of troops through a thug of war," and above all, "the soldiers are happy to be alive."