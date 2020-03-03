Liberia: Vehicle Scandal Uncovered At Public Works

The Director of Communications and Documentation at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) Prince Nagbe is undergoing investigation for allegedly selling a vehicle belonging to the ministry.

A credible source at the ministry explains that Mr. Nagbe, following his appointment as head of the department of information, was assigned a jeep to facilitate his work.

The vehicle, the source reveals, which was initially assigned to the ministry's security department, but later transferred to the communications department thru the directive of Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan.

The source continues that after using the vehicle in question for sometimes, the ministry could no longer see Nagbe with the vehicle again thus, necessitating an investigation.

During the probe, the communication boss conceded to investigators that the vehicle was assigned to his department, however, he claims it developed mechanical problem, so he took it to an unidentified garage for repair work.

According to further information, when quizzed by investigators which garage he took the vehicle, Nagbe refused to state where.

But, he allegedly agreed to restitute the cost of the vehicle through monthly salary stipulation or deduction, which provided a different impression to the investigation team that something might have happened to the vehicle.

Our source adds that at this point, the director of communications somersaulted and wrote Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan a communication, seeking the minister's intervention into the matter because according to him, he was never accorded due diligence by investigators.

Meanwhile, in keeping with Civil Service Agency (CSA) Act of Liberia, any CSA staff who steals while in the employ of a government ministry or agency, shall be investigated and if found guilty, face prosecution or restitute said government property.

When the office of the Director of Communications and Documentations was contacted on Monday, 3 March for clarification, this reporter was informed that Mr. Prince Nagbe has not been reporting to work for days now.

Further contact with the offices of Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan on the matter proved unsuccessful, as the minister was said to be out of office. Editing by Jonathan Browne