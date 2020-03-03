Nigeria: Ikeja Electric Appoints Folake Soetan As Acting CEO

The Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria's largest electricity distribution company (Disco), has announced the appointment of Mrs. Folake Soetan as its acting Chief Executive Officer, effectively from March 2, 2020.

According to the company, she takes over from Dr. Anthony Youdeowei, who has been the CEO of the Ikeja Disco for the last four years.

Youdeowei presided over Ikeja Electric transformation initiatives, which resulted in one of the most aggressive loss reduction recorded in the sector.

Describing Soetan role when she was the Chief Operating Officer of company, Ikeja Disco stated further that she and her team previously introduced several initiatives that engendered the improvement of the quality of power supply in the Ikeja franchise areas.

"She was also in charge of the team that delivered the Bilateral Power Initiative, which for the first time in Nigeria, witnessed the provision of a minimum of 20-hour power supply through the national grid to customers.

"Soetan has a track record of operational leadership and brings extensive experience to the role, having held senior leadership positions in the aviation, oil and gas and power sectors over the last two decades.

"She holds a degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos and she is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School where she earned certification in Advance Management," it stated.

The company added that "as a focused and result-oriented professional, Soetan will lead the next phase of growth and ensure Ikeja Electric remains a 'customer first, technology now organisation, through reliable power supply, improved customer service and technologically-driven innovative products and service company."