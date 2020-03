Nigeria: Obiora Assumes Duty As CBN Deputy Governor

Dr. Kingsley Obiora has assumed office as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Economic Policy Directorate, replacing Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna, who exited from the Bank on February 2, 2020.

Welcoming Dr. Obiora on board, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, congratulated him on his appointment, noting that he was assuming duty at a time when his experience was needed to ensure stability in the Nigerian economy, the CBN said in a statement.

Assigning the new Deputy Governor to the Economic Policy Directorate, Mr. Emefiele charged him to go beyond upholding the interest of the CBN to upholding the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, majority of who he said desired positive impact in their daily lives, the statement noted.

The Governor, who alluded to the youthfulness of Dr. Obiora and some new Directors in the Bank, said deliberate effort was being made by the Management of the Bank to assign more responsibility to the youth, who he noted possessed energy that must be put to positive use for the good of Nigerians.

While urging all present to work together to enable the Bank to achieve its objectives, Mr. Emefiele charged them to strive to etch their names in the annals of the Bank as having contributed their quota to the overall development of the country.

It would be recalled that Dr. Obiora was nominated Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday, January 16, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari and his appointment was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, January 30, 2020 paving his replacement of the Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna who retired from the services of CBN on February 2, 2020.