Nigeria: Police Intercepts Suspected Trafficker With 23 Children in Taraba

The police in Taraba State on Monday paraded a woman, Mary Yakubu, for allegedly trafficking 23 children in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, in a statement to journalists, said the children, 14 boys and nine girls, are between the ages of four and seven.

Ms Yakubu was paraded along with other suspects at the State Police Command headquarters in Jalingo, the state's capital.

Mr Misal told reporters that the suspect was intercepted with the kids at a park in Bali Local Government Area of the state while they were about to board a vehicle.

The police said the victims had been handed over to the state Ministry of Social Welfare in the state awaiting further directives.

The spokesperson added that parents of some of the children have been arrested in connection with the crime while investigation was ongoing to apprehend others.

The suspect, Ms Yakubu, stated that the children were given to her by their parents to help get those in need of children to take care of them.

"The parents of the children told me to come get them for people who would help cater to their educational needs because, in their villages, there are no schools.

"This is actually the first time I am doing this, and I did not collect any money from their parents, Mr Misal quoted the suspect, in the statement.

Other suspects paraded

Meanwhile, the police in the state also paraded seven members of a kidnap syndicate terrorising residents in parts of the state.

According to the police, the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel following the kidnap of one Tashi Abba, who was abducted from his residence.

"In the course of fire exchange, the police killed a notorious kidnapper identified as Isa Passion and recovered one single barrel gun."

Eight suspected armed robbers and a syndicate of car snatchers were also apprehended, the statement added.