Nigeria: Supreme Court Stands Down for Judgement in Imo Review

The Supreme Court has stood down for judgement in the application for review of the decision sacking former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and declaring Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9, 2019 judgement.

A seven-member panel of justices presided by Justice Tanko Muhammad stood down the matter till 3:00pm for judgement after listening to arguments of lawyers.

Earlier, counsel to PDP and Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked the apex court to set aside the judgement of January 14 and uphold the judgement of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the petition by Uzodinma.

But counsel to Uzodinma, Damian Dodo (SAN) said the Supreme Court judgement actually set aside every decision of the Court of Appeal, which he described as a "Tsunami".

He added that there was no ambiguity in the judgement of the Supreme Court which declared his client winner.

Detail later...