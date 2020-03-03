Gambia/Liberia: Liberia Beats Gambia to Reach WAFU Semifinal

Monrovia — Liberia's female national team has sailed through to the semifinal of the 2020 West African Football Union Tournament Zone-A currently taking place in Makenni, Sierra Leone, at the Wusum Field.

Head coach Robert Lartey and his technical staff made two changes to the team that started the 3-0 defeat to Mali at the maiden edition of the West African Football Union (Wafu Zone A) women's Nations Cup finals in Sierra Leone on 28 February.

Earth Angels' striker Kanties Sayee replaced Senior Professionals' striker Bernice Willie and World Girls' defensive midfielder Hawa Kpan was introduced for Blanco FC defender, Marie Flomo, who was red-carded against Mali.

Lone Star took a 2-0 lead going into the break through Kanties Sayee and Margaret Steward.

Sayee opened the scoring before defender Margaret made it 2-0 for the Red, White and Blue girls, who put behind them the 3-0 defeat to Mali.

Robert Lartey's team showed some classical display with Angeline Kieh, Pauline Agbotsu and Agatha Nimene's skillful play being a major threat to the Gambians.

Liberia after going two goals up came under serious pressure from Gambia but Margaret proved her defensive ability ending the half 2-0.

After the break, Gambia pushed for the equalizer but could only get it a consolation as the game ended 2-1 to Liberia who sealed second spot in their group and may play Senegal for a place in the grand Final.

Liberia defender Margaret Stewart was crowned player of the match after her contribution and impressive full time play.

Liberia kicked their WAFU campaign with a 4-0 win over Guinea Bissau and went down 3-0 to Mali.

Coach Lartey and his team will now pocket the second US$5,000 in their shopping basket as was promised by First Lady Clar Marie Weah after a practice match with President George Weah's All Stars (WAS) at the ABC compound on 22 February.

Prior to the match, the Liberian team delegation found time to worship at Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral in Makeni on Sunday.

Line-up

Liberia: Massah Konneh; Hawa Kpan, Lucy Massaquoi, Jestina Wilson, Margaret Stewart; Francisca Howe, Angeline Kieh, Sylvia Pyne; Agatha Nimene, Pauline Agbotsu and Kanties Sayee .

Substitutes: Lorpu Forkpah, Komassah Sumo, Linda Gaye, Zhyphel Sharewellie, Crystal Mulbah, Miatta Morris, Bernice Willieand Lucy Kikeh