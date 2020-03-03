Ghana: Nestle to Increase Awareness On Dangers of Iron Deficiency

Nestle Ghana has assured Ghanaians of its commitment to increase awareness on the impact of iron deficiency, especially among children and women.

The company has so far, through its "Live strong with iron" campaign, empowered hundreds of women and caregivers by making them understand the significant roles iron plays in the total wellbeing of humans.

The campaign is aimed at educating the public on iron deficiency and raising awareness on proper nutrition.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist of Nestle Ghana, Mr Benjamin Paintsil, gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr David Agbenu last Thursday.

He said foods rich in iron were very cheap in Ghana and easily accessible therefore, the public must consume such foods more, adding that iron-based foods also played roles in preventing diseases.

"Foods that are rich in iron are all around us and they are not expensive, so eat them all the time to promote good health," he said.

Mr Paintsil said it was very necessary for his outfit to also liaise with the media in their quest to send the message of proper nutrition to the public, adding that "the media plays significant roles in public education therefore; Nestle Ghana will continue to collaborate with the media to ensure our message gets to everybody."

Describing the rate of iron deficiency among the public as alarming, he revealed that about 66 per cent of Ghanaian children were iron deficient, whilst 42 per cent of women in the country were also iron deficient.

Mr Paintsil reiterated that Nestle Ghana's hallmark was enhancing quality of life and helping to share and apply nutrition.

Iron deficiency among children, he said, also affected their academic performance, adding that it was time for Ghanaians to rise up and fight the cancer.

Mr Agbenu, in his submission, praised Nestle Ghana for creating the campaign, and assured the company of his outfit's support to help educate the public more on the significance of iron in diet.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to adopt a healthy lifestyle and desist from eating junk foods, adding that "we must check our eating habits and say no to unhealthy foods."

He, however, bemoaned that many Ghanaians do not read labels of foods and beverages they bought, pointing out that it was very important to know the exact content of whatever a person desires to consume.