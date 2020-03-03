Ghana: Star-Ghana Foundation Disburses Gh₵5,170,400 Towards Election 2020

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Star-Ghana Foundation, a philanthropic non-governmental organisation (NGO), has disbursed a total of GH₵5,170,400 grant towards activities to ensure peaceful and credible elections, on December 7, 2020.

Twenty-six beneficiaries, comprising faith based organisations, community-based and NGOs and media have so far received funds to promote inclusive and incredible elections.

This came to light yesterday during the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the foundation since it transitioned from its donor funded 'STAR Ghana programme' to become a fully owned Ghanaian civil society centre, to promote active citizenship and inclusive development.

Bringing together its subscribers across the country, the AGM reflected on the foundation's activities in the year under review, while highlighting prospects for the future.

Executive Director of STAR-Ghana, Amidu Ibrahim-Tanko, disclosed that the foundation has begun engagements with relevant stakeholders on key issues that influence political parties' manifestos, moving into the elections.

"We have so far supported three convenings under the aegis of the Speaker of Parliament on the Affirmative Action Bill, the Private Members' Bill and the review of the Disability Act and these meetings have provided effective dialogue on issues of inclusive governance," he said.

Mr Ibrahim-Tanko enumerated challenges including the foundation's inability to implement its activities as most members of its project management team end their contract with STAR-Ghana in May 2020.

"This risk is mitigated, however, by the possibility of receiving funding from DFID under an Accountable Grant subject to passing its due diligence assessment and approval of the foundations accountable grant proposal."

According to the Executive Director, the foundation will "prioritise fundraising from diverse sources to enable it develop and implement programmes in line with our vision and mission".

Vice Chair of the Governing Council of the foundation, Dr Charles Abugre, explained that the foundation's new focus to facilitate coordinated civil society action was critical to enhance CSO effectiveness in achieving a 'Ghana beyond aid'.

To this end, he said various committees with specific focus had been established to periodically review and make recommendations where necessary to shape the foundation's course.

"Our work with and through communities and our partners enjoins us to be vigilant about our own standards. This demands ongoing and rigorous attention to our code of conduct as well as the safeguarding of policies which members of the Governing Council have signed up to," Dr Abugre noted.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.