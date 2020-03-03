Ghana: Star-Ghana Foundation Disburses Gh₵5,170,400 Towards Election 2020

Star-Ghana Foundation, a philanthropic non-governmental organisation (NGO), has disbursed a total of GH₵5,170,400 grant towards activities to ensure peaceful and credible elections, on December 7, 2020.

Twenty-six beneficiaries, comprising faith based organisations, community-based and NGOs and media have so far received funds to promote inclusive and incredible elections.

This came to light yesterday during the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the foundation since it transitioned from its donor funded 'STAR Ghana programme' to become a fully owned Ghanaian civil society centre, to promote active citizenship and inclusive development.

Bringing together its subscribers across the country, the AGM reflected on the foundation's activities in the year under review, while highlighting prospects for the future.

Executive Director of STAR-Ghana, Amidu Ibrahim-Tanko, disclosed that the foundation has begun engagements with relevant stakeholders on key issues that influence political parties' manifestos, moving into the elections.

"We have so far supported three convenings under the aegis of the Speaker of Parliament on the Affirmative Action Bill, the Private Members' Bill and the review of the Disability Act and these meetings have provided effective dialogue on issues of inclusive governance," he said.

Mr Ibrahim-Tanko enumerated challenges including the foundation's inability to implement its activities as most members of its project management team end their contract with STAR-Ghana in May 2020.

"This risk is mitigated, however, by the possibility of receiving funding from DFID under an Accountable Grant subject to passing its due diligence assessment and approval of the foundations accountable grant proposal."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the Executive Director, the foundation will "prioritise fundraising from diverse sources to enable it develop and implement programmes in line with our vision and mission".

Vice Chair of the Governing Council of the foundation, Dr Charles Abugre, explained that the foundation's new focus to facilitate coordinated civil society action was critical to enhance CSO effectiveness in achieving a 'Ghana beyond aid'.

To this end, he said various committees with specific focus had been established to periodically review and make recommendations where necessary to shape the foundation's course.

"Our work with and through communities and our partners enjoins us to be vigilant about our own standards. This demands ongoing and rigorous attention to our code of conduct as well as the safeguarding of policies which members of the Governing Council have signed up to," Dr Abugre noted.