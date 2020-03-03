Tanzania: JPM Inspects Construction of Bakwata's Biggest Mosque in Dar

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday inspected the ongoing construction of the Tanzania Muslim Council (Bakwata)'s biggest mosque in Kinondoni Municipal Council, Dar es Salaam Region, to familiarise himself with its progress.

The construction of the mosque was followed by a request extended by the President to the Moroccan King Mohamed VI during his visit in the country in October 2016.

Accompanied by Chief Sheikh Mufti Aboubakar Zubeir bin Ally, the President witnessed the final works of the project which included the new mosque and an office building for an institution belonging to King Mohammed VI.

President Magufuli expressed satisfaction with the progress, quality and attractiveness of the mosque.

He thus commended the Moroccan King Mohammed VI for fulfilling his request to build an ultra-modern mosque for the Muslim community in the country.

Equally, he showered praises on the Chief Sheikh and the entire Muslim community for being privileged with the house of worship.

For his part, Mufti Zubeir bin Ally thanked President Magufuli for his kindness and concern over the request for the mosque on behalf of Muslims. The construction work has reached 97 per cent.

The Chief Sheikh along with other top leaders of Bakwata prayed for the President and the entire nation and for God's protection against the deadly corona virus (COVID19), peace and security and for the coming general election.

When President Magufuli visited the mosque two years ago he said, "It will cost between $80 and $100m."

The area of this religious and cultural landmark is 7,400 square metres. It includes a prayer room that accommodates more than 8,000 worshipers, a library, a conference hall, administrative facilities, a parking lot, a supermarket and green spaces.