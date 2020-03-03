Tanzania: JPM Inspects Construction of Bakwata's Biggest Mosque in Dar

29 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday inspected the ongoing construction of the Tanzania Muslim Council (Bakwata)'s biggest mosque in Kinondoni Municipal Council, Dar es Salaam Region, to familiarise himself with its progress.

The construction of the mosque was followed by a request extended by the President to the Moroccan King Mohamed VI during his visit in the country in October 2016.

Accompanied by Chief Sheikh Mufti Aboubakar Zubeir bin Ally, the President witnessed the final works of the project which included the new mosque and an office building for an institution belonging to King Mohammed VI.

President Magufuli expressed satisfaction with the progress, quality and attractiveness of the mosque.

He thus commended the Moroccan King Mohammed VI for fulfilling his request to build an ultra-modern mosque for the Muslim community in the country.

Equally, he showered praises on the Chief Sheikh and the entire Muslim community for being privileged with the house of worship.

For his part, Mufti Zubeir bin Ally thanked President Magufuli for his kindness and concern over the request for the mosque on behalf of Muslims. The construction work has reached 97 per cent.

The Chief Sheikh along with other top leaders of Bakwata prayed for the President and the entire nation and for God's protection against the deadly corona virus (COVID19), peace and security and for the coming general election.

When President Magufuli visited the mosque two years ago he said, "It will cost between $80 and $100m."

The area of this religious and cultural landmark is 7,400 square metres. It includes a prayer room that accommodates more than 8,000 worshipers, a library, a conference hall, administrative facilities, a parking lot, a supermarket and green spaces.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
U.S. Cautions Airlines Flying in Kenyan Airspace

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.