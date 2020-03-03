Ghana Loses U.S.$9.8 Million to Cybercrime, Other Criminal Activities in 2019

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Ghana has lost at least $9.8 million to criminal activities last year, as against $105 million dollars the previous year.

Out of the amount, $6.8 million was lost through fraud, $2.7 lost to intrusion and stealing and the rest to sextortion and child pornography.

The Director of the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Gustav Herbert Yankson, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that ten cars, and $58,000 of the $9.8 million were recovered by the police.

He mentioned the reported cases to the unit as forgery, cyber fraud, remittance fraud, sextortion and romance fraud among others.

ACP Dr Yankson stated that cybercrime topped the 192 reported cases reported to the unit, last year, representing 47 per cent.

He said as part of efforts to reduce the menace in the country, the unit would intensify its sensitisation to the public.

ACP Dr Yankson said the unit would also engage Information Technology (IT) professionals to discuss cyber security, because some of them did not have much knowledge on cyber security issues.

He said the unit was making progress due to education on cyber security, stating that last year, students in 40 schools were educated on cybercrime and how to prevent them.

ACP Dr Yankson said the Bank of Ghana has directed financial institutions to adhere to cyber security policy to ensure safety.

He said for the past two years, the Ghana Police Service has trained more than 1,700 investigators to be able to investigate and handle electronic devices effectively.

ACP Yankson urged the public to adopt security measures to protect their cyberspace, and asked institutions to invest more in cyber security.

He said cyber crimes negative effects on businesses and the country's economy, and appealed to journalists to collaborate with the police in its sensitisation drive.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.