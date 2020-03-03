Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 2, Injure Others in Kano Village

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano — Suspected Gunmen have on Monday attacked Bagwai town, Bagwai local government area of Kano State killing two persons and injuring four others.

A source in the village said the gunmen who came in a car invaded the town around 10.30 pm killing the son of a Peoples Democratic Party stalwart in the area and one-time zonal woman leader of the party in Kano North, Hajia Balaraba Sani.

The source said another young man, Muhammad aged 35 and a staff of the Health Department, Bagwai local government council was also killed during the attack that lasted for a while.

According to the source, the incident occurred in front of a shop named Friday where they sell fish, noting that the Police later came to take the corpses away while the injured were rushed to the hospital.

The police as at compiling this news are yet to release a statement on the attack.

