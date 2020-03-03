Nigeria: Softball Tournament - United States Consulate General Gives Support to Little League Tournament in Nigeria

In the just-concluded softball tournament held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan which was sole sponsored by United state consulate general, Lagos, the Excellers Hitters of Ibadan in the softball senior division defeated Badagry Angles by 9 runs to 2 runs to win the U-16 of the 2020 District O1 Girls Softball tournament, while Bishop Braves defeated Ibadan Acumen by 10 runs to 3 runs to win the U-12 category.

At the closing ceremony, Russell Brooks, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Lagos, commended the athletes for the level of discipline and skills exhibited.

Brooks said he was impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of both participants and spectators.

"This is my second visit to the Little League Tournament here in Ibadan, I commend the organisers of the maiden edition of this tournament, Brooks said.

"Ten teams were drawn from Lagos, Abuja and Oyo State in this first Softball tournament dedicated to girls in Nigeria. It's aimed at developing and improving girls participation in this wonderful sport.

"This represents a great accomplishment for Nigeria and it's a good one," he said.

He added that two coaches from the Netherlands and the United States had taught participating local coaches new skills.

"These new skills will enhance their understanding of the rules and regulations that govern the sport. It was believed that the exchange will help Nigerian coaches and athletes as they take part in future international competitions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The efforts of these coaches also demonstrate the mutual understanding, respect and cooperation that has historically been a byproduct of a common appreciation for sports, good health and fair competition," he said.

Brooks added that the United States is pleased to support the competition "as it reflects our goal to promote full gender inclusion in all aspects of our relationship with Nigerian people."

He added that the US believes in an inclusive Nigeria that will truly be the giant of Africa.

David Adebiyi, Excellers Hitters coach, ascribed the victory to hard work and commitment, adding that the players put in their best to achieve the victory.

"We were the defending champions and I'm glad we were able to retain our title. It wasn't an easy one but with God we did it," he said.

Vanguard