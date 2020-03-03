South Africa: Eastern Cape Horror Crash - Toddler, 3, Who Was Airlifted From Scene Dies in Hospital

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).
3 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A three-year-old boy who was the first to be airlifted from a horrific bus accident in the Eastern Cape on Monday, has died at Frere Hospital, according to provincial authorities.

Initially, provincial reports stated that 25 people died in the crash near Centane, but this number was revised down to 24.

With the toddler's death, the number is back up to 25, according to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

"We have one female patient admitted [to] the ICU at Frere and five others at [the] orthopaedic ward," he said on Tuesday.

While the cause of the bus crash was unknown, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said on Monday that the driver reportedly lost control of the bus in the bushes while going down a steep decline.

Sixty-one people were said to have been injured.

Kupelo said that the families of people killed on Monday identified their loved ones at the Eastern Cape Department of Health's forensic facility in Butterworth.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the horror bus crash was probably partly caused by overloading.

Hospitals in Mthatha and East London were instructed to keep beds unoccupied in the event that those who were injured would be transferred there.

Kupelo said on Monday that loved ones would be informed of where to go once the search and rescue mission was completed.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Charges as Horrific Bus Crash Claims 25 Lives In South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.