Ghana: Unipass Rollout - No Show At Borders ... As Clearing Agents, Customs Officials Continue to Use Existing System

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Adadevoh

Clearing activities at the country's major borders including Elubo and Aflao borders are still being done using the GCNet and West Blue system despite a directive by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo to clearing agents and Customs to use to the new UNIPASS system.

Other collection points that the UNIPASS system was expected to be implemented starting on Sunday are Bolgatanga, Wa, Tamale and Sunyani.

The President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Eddy Akrong speaking who confirmed this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the UNIPASS system could not be used.

He said Customs officers at the Aflao and Elubo borders were still using the system provided by the GCNet.

"UNIPASS just arrived at Alubo registering our members for training tomorrow," he said.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, in a letter dated February 26, 2020 and issued to the Committee of Freight Forwarders Association which was sighted by the Ghanaian Times, said: "Please be informed that from 1st of March 2020, importers will be required to clear their imports through the new customs management systems. Imports through all other points of entry shall be processed through the existing Pre-Arrival Assessment Report System (PAARS) and Ghana Customs management System (GCM).

Mr Akrong debunked rumours that the Takoradi port was using the UNIPASS system, stating that the GCNet system was still being used.

He said the move to hand over the single window operations CUPIA Korea would not only create chaos at the port, but a recipe for disaster, which would erode all the gains made by the introduction of the paperless port.

