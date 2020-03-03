Ghana: ADB Pledges More Support for X-Country

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Dr John Kofi Mensah, has pledged the bank's support for the national cross-country marathon and sports in general, to reach out to more young people in the country.

According to him, as a financial institution, ADB will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to create wealth through sports.

Dr Kofi Mensah made the pledge last Saturday at the national cross-country marathon at Ajumako in the Central Region.

He said ADB partnering the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District Assembly, the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in organising the event was a positive approach to promoting healthy life and empowering youth to develop their careers in sports.

He expressed optimism that the marathon will unearth talents who will go a long way to represent Ghana and win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and beyond.

Dr Kofi Mensah disclosed that the bank has invested heavily in corporate social responsibility since 2018 and stressed its association with the cross-country event was a testimony of the bank's commitment to fulfilling its social contract.

He said, "Like other sports such as boxing and football, the cross-country sport deserves a lot of support because it has a huge potential to create more jobs for the youth of this country."

"It is a type of sport that can equally place Ghana on the international stage to be at par with countries such as Ethiopia which can be regarded as the world's leader in cross-country sport."

