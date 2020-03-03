Ghana: Immigration Ladies Record First Win in WPL

Immigration Ladies ended their win-less run in the on-going Women's Premier League (WPL) with a 1-0 away win against Elmina Sea Lions at the Ndoum Stadium last Saturday.

The uniformed ladies waited for a 93rd minute strike from returnee striker, Gifty Appiah to snatch all three points.

Appiah came on as a 64th minute substitute for Patience Narh and her persistence in-front of goal paid off when she picked the ball from Blessing Agbomadze to slot home past goalkeeper Martha Annan for the only goal.

The win has boosted the morale of the side and Head Coach, Douglas Addy believes the win was a sign of better things to come in the second round.

Hasaacas Ladies defeated Halifax Ladies 2-1 at the Tema Sports Stadium with goals from Doris Boaduwaa and Milot Abena Pokuaa with Monica Addae reducing the deficit in the 59th minute.

Strikes from Priscilla Boakye and Linda Addae were enough for Soccer Intellectuals as they continued their fine home form to see off visiting Lady Strikers 2-0 at the Ajumanko Assasan Park.

At the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi, Fabulous Ladies recorded their first win, defeating Supreme Ladies 1-0 away through a 63rd minute strike from Florence Fosuaa to move to five points on the Northern sector log.

Ashtown Ladies also recorded their first victory of the campaign when they trekked to the Utrecht Park to defeat home side Pearl Pia Ladies 1-0.

On Saturday at the Paa Joe Park, Kumasi Sports Academy settled for a 1-1 draw at home with visiting Ampem Darkoa after a 25th minute effort from Patience Biamah was cancelled by a spot kick from Joyce Larbi.

Prisons Ladies settled for a goalless draw game with visiting Northern Ladies at the Coronation Park.