Ghana: Medeama Pip GT. Olympics

Medeama SC yesterday recorded a 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics in their week 12 match of the Ghana Premier League in Tarkwa yesterday.

Enterprising young goal scorer, Prince Opoku Agyeman scored the only goal of the match on the 21st minute when he tapped in from close range.

The goal came after Olympics goalkeeper, Nelson Ayuba failed to make a firm save of Nana Poku's left-footed shot, spilling it in the six yard box where Agyeman outmuscled the Olympics marker to tap home.

The win moves Medeama to the top of the table with 23 points but with a superior goal advantage of seven while Olympics remained glued to their 15th position.

It was the first defeat for newly signed on coach for Olympics, Annor Walker who started on an impressive note with a 2-0 win over Mighty Jets in the MTN FA Cup competition.

Despite the defeat, Olympics gave a good account of themselves with a good display and nearly had an equaliser midway through the second half but Maxwell Abbey Quaye failed to find the back of the net.

Play was particularly difficult for the two sides as a heavy rainfall ahead of the game rendered the pitch very soggy and made ball control difficult.

To a large extent, it contributed in the goal conceded by the visitors as the keeper appeared to have slipped and pushed the ball into the muddy area in the six-yard area.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Attah has emerged winner of Hearts of Oak Supporters Player of the Month award for February.

Attah has established himself as the Phobians first-choice goalkeeper since joining as a free-agent in the transfer window.

The towering custodian pulled off impressive displays during the month of February, keeping four clean sheets in five games.

The former Elmina Sharks shot-stopper's distinctive outings did not go unnoticed as he was rewarded with the supporters' award.