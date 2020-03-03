Ghana: Western Region, Western North Region Host Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition Slated for March 4 & 5, 2020

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The fifth annual edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Roman Catholic Conference Hall, Nzema-line in Tarkwa. A statement issued and signed on Sunday, March 1, 2020, by the Executive Chairman of the Organising and Planning Committee, Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV and Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area of the Western Region, said the maiden edition of the Western North Region is also expected to take place at the Pastoral Centre, Sefwi Wiawso.

According to the statement, 21 basic schools from the Western and Western North regions will participate in the contest organised by the Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service.

The statement said the criterion for selection in the contest is based on the previous year's performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Once selected, the participants would answer questions on pre and post independence issues that concern the development of the two regions, culture, oil and gas, current affairs, sports, gas, science and the environment.

The competition is been sponsored by Goldfields Ghana Ltd, TAQA, Anglogold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Ltd, Nezo Oilfields Amandi Ghana Ltd and Seaweld Engineering Ltd.

The event is also supported by BBS Trucks, REF Engineering, Oceaneering, Toyota, Indomie, AEL Ghana Ltd as well as office of Members of Parliament of all participating constituencies.

The statement said the contest would start at 12 noon in both Western and Western North regions, respectively. The participating schools from the Western Region include, Tarkwa UmaT Basic School, Tarkwa Nsuaem (host), St Anthony of Pedua Catholic, Effia Kwesimtsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), St Augustinus Preparatory School, Axim, Nzema East Municipal, Christ Leading Academy, Essiama, Ellembele District.

Others are Peace International School, Half Assini, Jomoro Municipal, Agona Nkwanta M/A JHS, Ahanta West Municipal, Supomu Dunkwa Methodist JHS, Shama District, S.I.P.L Basic School Complex, Daboase, Wassa East District, Ghana China Friendship School, Mpohor District, Bethel Methodist JHS, Sekondi Takoradi Metro and Golden Star Basic School, Bogoso Prestea Huni Valley Municipal.

From the Western North Region, the 12 participating schools include Watico Demonstration JHS, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal (host), Bethel Educational Complex, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal, Dennis Foundation Academy, Wassa Amenfi East, Adjakamanso Royal School, Wassa Amenfi Central.

Others are the Lamplighter Community JHS, Bia West, Life Educational Complex, Bia East, Bodi Roman Catholic JHS, Bodi District, Dadieso Pentecost School, Suaman District, Kawu Akpafu D/A JHS, Sefwi Akontombra, Juaboso Basic JHS, Juaboso District, and Enchi Roman Catholic Basic School, Aowin District.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.