Ghana: Western Region, Western North Region Host Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition Slated for March 4 & 5, 2020

The fifth annual edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Roman Catholic Conference Hall, Nzema-line in Tarkwa. A statement issued and signed on Sunday, March 1, 2020, by the Executive Chairman of the Organising and Planning Committee, Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV and Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area of the Western Region, said the maiden edition of the Western North Region is also expected to take place at the Pastoral Centre, Sefwi Wiawso.

According to the statement, 21 basic schools from the Western and Western North regions will participate in the contest organised by the Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service.

The statement said the criterion for selection in the contest is based on the previous year's performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Once selected, the participants would answer questions on pre and post independence issues that concern the development of the two regions, culture, oil and gas, current affairs, sports, gas, science and the environment.

The competition is been sponsored by Goldfields Ghana Ltd, TAQA, Anglogold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Ltd, Nezo Oilfields Amandi Ghana Ltd and Seaweld Engineering Ltd.

The event is also supported by BBS Trucks, REF Engineering, Oceaneering, Toyota, Indomie, AEL Ghana Ltd as well as office of Members of Parliament of all participating constituencies.

The statement said the contest would start at 12 noon in both Western and Western North regions, respectively. The participating schools from the Western Region include, Tarkwa UmaT Basic School, Tarkwa Nsuaem (host), St Anthony of Pedua Catholic, Effia Kwesimtsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), St Augustinus Preparatory School, Axim, Nzema East Municipal, Christ Leading Academy, Essiama, Ellembele District.

Others are Peace International School, Half Assini, Jomoro Municipal, Agona Nkwanta M/A JHS, Ahanta West Municipal, Supomu Dunkwa Methodist JHS, Shama District, S.I.P.L Basic School Complex, Daboase, Wassa East District, Ghana China Friendship School, Mpohor District, Bethel Methodist JHS, Sekondi Takoradi Metro and Golden Star Basic School, Bogoso Prestea Huni Valley Municipal.

From the Western North Region, the 12 participating schools include Watico Demonstration JHS, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal (host), Bethel Educational Complex, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal, Dennis Foundation Academy, Wassa Amenfi East, Adjakamanso Royal School, Wassa Amenfi Central.

Others are the Lamplighter Community JHS, Bia West, Life Educational Complex, Bia East, Bodi Roman Catholic JHS, Bodi District, Dadieso Pentecost School, Suaman District, Kawu Akpafu D/A JHS, Sefwi Akontombra, Juaboso Basic JHS, Juaboso District, and Enchi Roman Catholic Basic School, Aowin District.