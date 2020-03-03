Ghana: Japan Embassy Signs Contracts to Support 4 Organisations

The Embassy of Japan yesterday in Accra signed grant contracts with four organisations to support their development projects, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP).

The Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC), received US$39,279 to procure a new Trekking Van for the Centre, to facilitate the centre's outreach programmes, and to be able to provide service to at least 2,000 patients.

Sekyere East District Health Directorate was a beneficiary of US $90,866 to construct a health centre, nurses' quarters and a borehole, to support 11,000 people.

The Centre for Integrated Education and Development (CIED) was a recipient of US $77,579 to provide water supply facility in nine communities at Bakpa and Mari Traditional Areas in Central Tongu District. The project was expected to provide portable water to 2,153 people.

The fourth beneficiary was the Shai-Osudoku District Assembly, which received US $89,435 to construct two school blocks, which comes with a store room and a four-seater toilet facility at Ayenya D/A Basic School for at least 225 students.

Delivering his welcome address before the signing of the grants, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tsutomu Himeno, said the assistance was to accelerate grassroots development to impact on human security.

He said the projects were to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians at the grassroots, and to consolidate the cordial relationship between Ghana and Japan.

Rev. Sister. Elizabeth Newman, who signed on behalf of OTC, commended the Japanese government for their kind gesture, saying the vehicle would assist the mobile unit of OTC to visit 46 centres across the country and serve more than 2,000 patients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana External Relations Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice Ofori Amoah, District Director of Health at the Sekyere East District, said the construction of the health centre at Nkwankwanua would help improve health delivery.

He said the community members received healthcare from an old structure, and the new health centre would be a 'game changer'.

Mr Anthony Kwame Adanua, the Executive Director of CIED, said the nine communities expected to benefit from the water project, currently got water supply from unsafe sources, such that in the dry season when these sources dried up, women and children travelled long distances to get water.

Mr Daniel Akuffo, the District Chief Executive for Shai-Osudoku, said the structure being used by the basic school was in a very bad state, and the project would provide conducive environment for students.