Ghana: Hajia Mahama Honoured for Championing National Devt

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Agnes Opoku Sarpong

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has been awarded by the Voiceless Consult, a media organisation, for her selfless dedication to work.

The minister, who is the first person to receive such an award from the outfit, received a citation and an insurance cover value GH¢50,000.00 to be provided by Best Assurance Company Limited.

The Managing Director, the Voiceless Consult, Chief Akilu Sayibu, who presented the award, commended the minister's achieving outcomes, including the establishment of the Gambaga Senior High School and Nalerigu Nurses Training College.

He said Voiceless Media would continue to recognise individuals who would champion national development.

Hajia Alima, receiving the award, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the gesture, stating that it would encourage her to work harder.

"I am very happy for this honour because politicians are always criticised and not recognised for their good works and therefore, the gesture meant a lot to me and was a source of motivation and encouragement," she said.

The minister said, she would continue to initiate projects that would benefit the society, adding that all the projects she had started, including the Nalerigu Water System, "I have devoted all my time and resources to serve my constituents and the country.

"I am doing my part as a woman to become a beacon of hope and an example to many more women to venture into governance and public life," she said.

According to the minister, women needed encouragement to focus and deliver their best.

