Ghana: Hearts Coach - Esso's Substitution Was Tactical

Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Edward Nii Odoom blamed poor finishing from his attackers as the reason for his side's frustrating 1-1 stalemate against visitors Elmina Sharks in their 12th week tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Odoom expressed his dissatisfaction with his front men, saying that their inability to convert the chances created was a source of grave concern to him.

"The finishing was poor; we were hardly under pressure. Their strategy was to catch us on the break. That game plan was a familiar one, having watched clips from their game against Medeama.

Fortunately we created the chances but our strikers were suspect, they appeared static in the box."

Odoom's side have now scored just a goal from their last two outings in the league, a situation Odoom finds concerning.

"I thought we were improving in that department because we played a friendly in mid-week and won 4-0 with all four goals scored from open play.

But this is an indication that there is more work to be done and we are working on it."

On dangerman Joseph Esso's withdrawal, Odoom alluded to it as a tactical change which had previously been successful against Danbort in their 2-0 FA Cup triumph.

"The intention was to withdraw and push Ovouka down the left to cause problems to their right-back. I thought that was effective only that the static movements from our forwards meant that crosses from Kordzi and others had no target man on hand to finish off."

He said it was disheartening playing in front of their teeming fans and creating scoring opportunities that was wasted.

When asked if former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh who joined the 'Phobians' recently will be key to his side's blunt attack, he responded with " I can say Yes and No , until he comes in then we will see how he performs."