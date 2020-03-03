Ghana: Police Flush Out Criminals ... 31 Suspects Arrested in Swoop in Accra

Thirty-one suspected criminals have been arrested by the police in two separate swoops in different areas at Baastonaa, in Accra.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 20 and 23, are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the arrest to the Times Ghanaian in Accra, yesterday, said the swoop that took place at Kotobabi Market, Texpo Market, Klagon near Ashiaman, and Adjei Kojo, was to flush out criminals from their hideouts.

She said on February 29, between 5:30a.m and 9:30am, the Baatsonaa Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Julius Kpebbeson, led police personnel to conduct the swoop.

DSP Tenge said in an earlier exercise, 29 suspects, including seven females made up of Ghanaians and Nigerians with seven partly smoked pieces and one wrap of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

She said the police also retrieved ten computer laptops, mobile phones, three internet routers, all suspected to be stolen.

DSP Tenge said the police also arrested two foreign nationals, David Okwa,35, and Fegiro Evwrohonio,26, in their room in two storey building.

She said the police retrieved five metal trunks wrapped with brown paper, two rolls of cello tapes and identification cards, all believed to be items used in fraudulent activities.

DSP Tenge said the suspects, who have been detained, would be screened and those found culpable would be put before court.

She assured that the exercise would be sustained to arrest criminals to reduce crime in the communities.

DSP Tenge appealed to the public to volunteer credible information on criminal activities to the police for immediate attention.