Ghana: VR Minister Announces Gh¢10,000 Bounty for Arrest of Assasins of Sogakope Assemblyman

3 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Senam Klay

Ho — The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa has announced a GH¢ 10,000 reward to anyone who will help arrest the assasins who killed Mr Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, the Assembly Member for Sogakope South in the Volta Region.

He was speaking at the deceased's family house yesterday at Sogakope after consoling the family on the death of the Assemblyman who was shot dead by some gunmen at his residence on Sunday dawn.

Dr Letsa said that the Volta Regional Security Council was deliberating over the case to assist the police apprehend all individuals involved in the murder and bring them to book.

He urged the public to help the police and other security agencies with any information that would aid in the arrest of the culprits.

The Regional Minister stated that some people were in the society to cause trouble, cautioning the family to stay away from such people to avoid causing them more grief.

He also cautioned the elders to avoid inciting the youth to create havoc in the town, saying that anyone found going against the law would be dealt with.

He asked them to avoid "hear-say" and allow the police to investigate and come out with the actual cause of the incident.

Meanwhile other reports coming from Sogakofe indicate that three persons have been hit by stray bullets after policemen fired shots to disperse angry youth of Sogakope who yesterday blocked the bridge over the Volta River.

The youth are said to be protesting for the second day running against the murder of their assemblyman last Sunday.

The injured, all males are currently receiving treatment at the Kumbulu and Sogakope hospitals.

A reinforcement team of soldiers were brought in to support the Police to maintain law and order.

The irate youth have given the police three days to arrest the suspects in the gruesome murder.

The Assembly member for Sogakope South, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli who is also a Mobile Money merchant was shot and killed by suspected robbers at his residence on Sunday dawn.

Reports say the victim fought back the suspects, numbering eight with one of them in a hood who tried to snatch his safe away. Several calls by the victim to the police went unanswered as the robbers spent about 45 minutes trying to break into his house, reports noted.

According to eyewitnesses "they used cement blocks and broke down his bulletproof and burglary proof doors, entered his home, and shot him several times killing him."

Other reports suggest neighbours were awoken by the loud gunshots from his residence but were scared and defenseless in the circumstances.

The wife and a child of the deceased were also injured and are currently at the emergency care unit of the Sogakope District Hospital.

