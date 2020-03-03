Ghana: Police Hunt for Alleged Kidnappers of Woman

Tamale — The Northern Regional Police Command are on manhunt for alleged kidnappers of a 29-year-old woman, Abigail Addy, a resident of Poloyafong, a suburb of Tamale metropolis.

Police Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, who disclosed this to journalists in Tamale, yesterday, said Abigail was suspected to have been kidnapped last month.

"The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating a suspected case of kidnapping involving victim, Abigail Addy," he stated.

Supt Acheampong indicated that all efforts to trace the victim have not been successful and said that the police investigators suspected the woman was kidnapped.

He appealed to the public to help the security to rescue the woman and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

Supt Acheampong said: "We are appealing to the public to be on the lookout and furnish the police with any information that will lead to her rescue."

He urged the public to call the police on mobile numbers: 0243133484 or 0243125277 to give them information about criminal activities.