Namibia: 300 Star Gerard Butler Stars in Windhoek Lager Ad

The new Windhoek Lager advertisement that was recently released shows Gerard Butler as the main lead in what many on social media say they were caught off guard. The advert was shot in January 2020 in Cape Town.

Previously, the brand had African football legend Didier Drogba on a two-year campaign in 2014, which amounted to N$20 million. The former Chelsea player's campaign came to an end in November 2015.

At this stage, it is not yet clear if Butler will set foot in the land of the brave as Drogba did in 2014 for a one-day visit but the South African Windhoek Lager team is hopeful someday he will find time to make a turn.

Responding to Entertainment Now!, Senior Brand Manager: Windhoek and Tafel Lager in South Africa Maggie Wang said "Gerard Butler is globally recognised as someone who is down-to-earth and 'real', which speaks to the payoff line of 'keep it real'. Mr Butler was an obvious choice for the role as he embodies what the brand stands for - authenticity".

The advert with Gerard Butler was an initiative by the South African Windhoek Lager team, responsible for the marketing and advertising of the brand.

The Scottish actor and film producer studied law but later turned to acting in the mid-1990s with small roles in productions such as Mrs Brown. He gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of King Leonidas in the fantasy war film 300. That role earned him nominations for an Empire and Saturn Award for Best Actor and a win for MTV Movie Award for Best Fight.