Namibia: Telecom Coughs Up N$6 Million On Executives Probe

The Telecom Namibia board has so far spent N$5,8 million on investigations and disciplinary hearings against four suspended executives, who were allegedly involved in a fraudulent N$12 million contract.

This revelation is contained in the communication from the outgoing chairperson of the Namibia Post Telecommunication Holdings (NPTH), Lena Kangandjela, to the Telecom board chair, Fernando Somaeb.

The communication dated 14 February 2020, which was leaked to The Namibian, also reveals Kangandjela's apparent direct interference in the business affairs of Telecom Namibia by ordering the lifting of the suspension on the head of Telecom Namibia's legal services, Jinah Buys.

Buys, together with former chief executive officer Theo Klein, the company's chief financial officer Robert Offner and internal auditor Ben van der Merwe, were suspended in November 2018 for their alleged involvement in a dubious contract.

The Namibian reported in September 2018, how Telecom Namibia made 16 monthly payments towards a N$12 million contract that turned out to be fake. The fake agreement had the signatures of former Canocopy owner Mark Barnard and Telecom Namibia's Offner.

The investigation started in May 2019, but Offner, Klein and Van der Merwe resigned before the disciplinary hearing could begin.

In the documents, Kangandjela reveals that: "Telecom has incurred expenses in the amount of N$5,8 million in respect of the investigation and subsequent disciplinary hearings instituted by the company against the four suspended executive members."

The documents say Telecom has spent a whopping N$3 089 839,25 on Buys alone, as she still holds onto her job since the fraudulent contract was exposed.

"Telecom has incurred significant expenses in the amount of N$5,8 thus far, in respect of the disciplinary investigation and subsequent disciplinary hearings instituted by Telecom against the four suspended Telecom executive members.

"Three of the four suspended executive members are no longer in the employment of Telecom, as they opted to resign and retire, respectively. However, the disciplinary hearing for Ms Jinah Buys is ongoing.

"The legal expenses alone towards Ms Jinah Buys amounted to N$3 089 839,25.

"It is clear from the above (costs) that Telecom continues to incur expenses in the form of remuneration and acting allowances in respect of the suspended incumbent and this situation cannot continue unabated. The situation has now become critical and warrants urgent shareholder intervention," Kangandjela said.

Kangandjela went on to demand that Buys' suspension be lifted within 24 hours from the date of her letter to Somaeb.

"Seeing that the investigation in this matter is finalised and the process has reached its final stages, we are of the view that Ms Buys return to work is justified pending the outcome of the disciplinary process. It is trite that the incumbent's position is key to Telecom operations and there have been unjustifiable legal expenses resulting from her prolonged suspension. In addition, it is unclear when the process will be concluded.

"Accordingly, NPTH hereby directs that the suspension of Ms Buys be lifted immediately and that she be reinstated as the head of corporate governance, legal services and regulatory affairs within 24 hours from the date of this letter.

"The Telecom board should inform NPTH how it contemplates holding accountable those that have saddled the institution with the unnecessary expenditure, which resources could have been utilised to further the objectives of its establishment," the document reads.

It is not yet clear what the outcome of the investigation is.

The disciplinary hearing committee consists of advocate Unanisa Hengari, as the chairperson and Profysen Muluti, as the initiator.

The Namibian understands that the outcome of the disciplinary hearing will only be announced by the end of this month.

In an interview with The Namibian, minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste said the decision to reinstate Buys should be made by the Telecom board and not NPTH.

"This decision is of an operational nature and should be taken by the Telecom board and not the NPTH board. Once the investigation is concluded, the Telecom board should decide how to proceed.

"The executives of Telecom are appointed (and disciplined or dismissed) by Telecom, not NPTH," Jooste said.

A legal expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Namibian that it is illegal and wrong for NPTH to interfere in the relationship between Buys and Telecom.

"The employment relationship exists between Telecom and Jinah. NPTH has no role to play. It's wrong for NPTH to interfere in that relationship, as its involvement is illegal; meaning it's outside the law," the lawyer said.

NPTH was registered in 1992 in terms of the Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Act 1992, as the Holding Company for NamPost, Telecom and MTC.

Minister of information and communication technology Stanley Simataa declined to comment on the matter and opted to direct questions to the NPTH board.

Simataa, who has been widely accused of using the NPTH board as his ally, denied any interference in the matter.

The Kangandjela-led board's term ended on Friday. The board was appointed in 2016.

Kangandjela refused to comment on the matter when called by The Namibian and she directed queries to Kristofine Itembu, the acting chief executive officer of NPTH, who in turn declined to comment, citing a busy schedule.

In March 2017, Cabinet approved the draft NPTH dismantling bill that would result in the company's subsidiaries becoming fully fledged and independent state-owned enterprises. This has not been effected yet.

The approval by Cabinet came after the submission of a 2015 proposal by former information and communication technology minister Tjekero Tweya that NPTH be dismantled and cease to exist as a holding company.

When asked whether it was appropriate for NPTH to interfere in Telecom's operational activities, Somaeb told The Namibian that the shareholder is just concerned.

"The shareholder is merely concerned about the delay in the conclusion of the case. We, as the board, have the same concerns. Hence, the urgency to conclude the case as soon as possible. However, we are confident that the case will be concluded as early as next month.

"We have managed to conclude the other executives' [cases] within a reasonable time, hence, demonstrating our urgency to resolve these pending matters. We are and remain an independent board.

"The shareholder (NPTH)'s position is that TN, as a company, is not getting value while the incumbent is on suspension," Somaeb said.

When The Namibian asked whether Buys' suspension had been lifted as per Kangandjela's demand, Somaeb said the decision has not been taken yet.

"The decision by the shareholder has not been upheld by the TN board at this stage. The TN board applied itself to the merits of the request and concluded that it will not want to be seen to be interfering in the outcome of the case and hence took a decision not to uphold the request from the shareholder," Somaeb explained.

NPTH also owns the group's land and buildings, which are leased to Telecom Namibia.