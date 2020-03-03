Namibia: Two Accused of Tax Corruption Claim Innocence

THE two employees of the Ministry of Finance's Inland Revenue Department arrested last month at Walvis Bay for allegedly soliciting bribes from taxpayers, claim they are innocent.

Melanie Claasen and Daleen Damens will hear today if their bail application, which was heard since last Thursday in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court, was successful.

Both testified before magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis, claiming they are single mothers, have been working as tax officers at the ministry for over a decade, and have never been involved in any criminal activity.

Their jobs entail informing taxpayers of money owed to the receiver, and then organising means to get the money - either through an arrangement between the debtor and the taxman, or more drastic measures, which may include the bank account of the taxpayer being garnished, and money deducted until the debt is settled.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), a company owing the taxman between N$5 million and N$7 million was informed by the accused that it needed to settle the debt, or risk having their account frozen, and not getting a certificate of good standing, which is crucial in business integrity.

It is further alleged that after several attempts by the two to get the money paid, the bank account was frozen, and all the money therein, which was about N$389 000, was transferred to the account of the Inland Revenue Department.

This put the owners of the company in a precarious position as they were driving back to Namibia from South Africa and found out that they had no money for fuel. They desperately contacted the two accused and begged them to reverse the transfer, to give them a chance to get to Namibia and settle the debt through a proper arrangement with the receiver of tax.

According to the two accused, an order was issued to the bank to reverse the transfer but keep N$89 000 in the receiver's account. The rest (N$300 000) was transferred back into the company's account.

This freezing, transfer and reverse apparently happened over just two days, according to ACC chief investigator Walter Kurz.

Although the two accused claim that their actions were above board, the ACC alleges that based on correspondence between the two accused and the company owner, who is also the whistleblower, the two accused solicited a bribe of N$100 000 to ensure the transaction was reversed.

They allegedly coerced the whistleblower to make the payment, but because there was not enough money, an arrangement was allegedly made to pay in instalments of N$50 000.

A sting operation was arranged by the ACC for the whistleblower to go to the office of thr accused on 18 February and hand them a reduced 'bribe' instalment of N$20 000, delivered in two envelopes of N$10 000 for each of the accused.

Once the alleged bribe was delivered, the ACC swooped into the office and arrested the two, charging them with corruptly using their office for gratification - or alternatively accepting bribes for their services, and money laundering.

The two claimed they did not ask for a bribe from anyone and they believed the money brought to the office was part of the settlement of the debt as was arranged with the debtor.

State prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto is opposing bail because the investigations into the matter are still at an early stage, and there are fears they would interfere with the investigation and state witnesses, in particular the whistleblower, who alerted the ACC of their activities.

Ray Rukoro is representing Claasen, while Damens is being represented by Esta Steyn.