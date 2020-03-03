Namibia: Windhoek's Sluggish Land Delivery Pushes Erven Prices Up

THE slow servicing of land, as well as speculation among private developers, are pushing up land prices in Windhoek.

This has also caused a mismatch between demand and supply of land in the city, said First Capital Namibia.

First Capital revealed this in the recently released building cost index report which said Windhoek's inability to deliver serviced land and the captured property market are driving up the price of serviced land.

"The average price of land in a middle-income suburb of Windhoek, such as Khomasdal, is 11 times more than what it is at Keetmanshoop," reads the report.

The average price of serviced land is calculated from recent transactions of local authorities in Windhoek and at Keetmanshoop, Ondangwa and Katima Mulilo, taking into consideration the residents and the overall annual price changes.

Among the towns recorded, the cost of serviced land for an erf measuring 375 square metres is highest in Windhoek and cheapest at Keetmanshoop.

At Keetmanshoop, such land would cost N$18 500 while at Rundu N$27 800. The same land would, however, cost about N$208 200 in a middle-class location of Khomasdal in Windhoek, making it the most expensive piece of land, followed by Swakopmund at N$76 000.

Using January 2020 prices, the report explains that construction of a standard three-bedroomed house would cost on average N$522 393 in Windhoek, while at Keetmanshoop it would cost N$331 980 due to varying land prices.

According to the report, with all costs involved in the house construction value chain, land accounts for 6% of the total cost at Keetmanshoop while in Windhoek it accounts for 40%.

Building materials remain the most significant cost component in the house construction value chain, and on average accounts for 63% of total cost at Keetmanshoop, Rundu, Katima Mulilo and Ondangwa.

The researchers also stated that despite the average growth of land delivery, prices have been declining from a five-year average of 9% to 3% year-to-date. Land price remains exorbitantly high, especially in Windhoek and at coastal towns.

WHY SO EXPENSIVE?

The high prices of land in Windhoek and at coastal towns can be attributed to the higher demand.

Other than land being costly in these towns, First Capital researchers pointed out that the rising supply deficit in land servicing and delivery continues to put pressure on prices.

"However, this research concludes that other than the mismatch between demand and supply of land, inefficiencies in servicing of land as well as speculative motives among private developers equally contribute to high urban land prices," says the report.

The researchers added that land prices remain persistently high, which will continue to be a limiting factor in acquiring residential properties, especially in Windhoek and at coastal parts of the country.

Moreover, the sluggish land delivery comes at a time when the cost of building materials is constantly declining, aided by the oversupply of 1,6 million tonnes of cement while demand in the country is 600 000 tonnes per annum.

The report also indicated that the two cement producers (Ohorongo Cement and Whale Rock) are producing way below capacity compared to 2015.

According to the researchers, the outlook on prices for construction inputs such as building material is expected to be stable throughout this year.

"Stable cost of inputs is expected to transmit through lower producer prices to retail prices in building materials," said First Capital.