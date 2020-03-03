Nigeria: I Didn't Spend Public Funds On My Mother's Birthday in Dubai - Gbajabiamila

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimilla has denied reports that he spent public funds to host his mother's birthday in Dubia, United Arabs Emirates.

He also denied taking 300 guests to the loaction of the birthday.

Recall that online platform had on Monday reported that the Speaker took 300 guests away for the birthday bash.

Reacting to the report through a brief statement by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabimilla said the story was false in its entirety.

Meanwhile, the speaker is still away probably for the event as his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Wase is presiding over Tuesday House plenary.

The statement reads thus: "The story carried by Sahara Reporters on Monday, March 2, 2020, alleging that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila used public funds to take 300 guests to Dubai for his mother's birthday is categorically false.

"The Speaker, his family and a few friends were in Dubai to celebrate the 90th birthday anniversary of Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, the Speaker's mother.

"For the records, this event was strictly for family members and a few childhood friends for which no public funds were appropriated or expended.

"Indeed not a single politician or a legislator was present at the event."

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

