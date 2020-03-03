Nigeria: Spiritual Healers in Kaduna Rush to Get Drop of 'First Rain', Say It Has Cleansing Powers

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan

As Kaduna records first rain on Monday, some Malams and other spiritual healers were seen rushing to get the raindrops in various containers, claiming it has the efficacy to ward off evils.

Malam Wada who teaches in an Islamiya school near Hayin Banki, said the holy books have described rain water generally, as blessed.

" But the first rain was very significant because it could cure mental illness and related problems," he said.

Kaduna residents, particularly those in the Northern part of the city, experienced light drizzle of rain which lasted for about 20 minutes, causing traffic gridlock near the Abakpa area.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, another cleric, Ali Ibrahim said the first rain when taken after reciting some Arabic prayers, could free individuals from being in spiritual bandage.

" It's also good in the maternity as it makes it easier for women in labor, " he said.

Some city dwellers were thankful to God for the rain and prayed for its sustenance due to the prevailing hot weather, insisting that now that power was becoming epileptic, rain would make the atmosphere fit for living.

Vanguard Nigerian News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.