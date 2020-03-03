Guinea Bissau/Gambia: Gambia Bounces Back After Emphatic Win Over Guinea Bissau

Gambia female Scorpions have bounced back from their WAFU opening match to beat Guinea Bissau 5-2 in their second encounter played at Wassum Sports stadium on Friday.

The Bissau Guinean side first opened the scoring through Tchaloda Mane in the early 4th minute, but three minute later, goal poacher Adama Tamba restored purity.

Veva Te give Guinea Bissau the lead just before going for the break in the 44th minute, as the match ended 2-1 for the Bissau Guinean.

The female Scorpions resumed in the second half so brilliantly as striker Adama Tamba scored three straight goals in the 48th, 66th and 74th minute to give the Scorpions a 4-2 win, while Ola Buwaro wrapped the Gambia's goals festival with nice finish in the 88th minute.

This win has made an emphatic comeback for the Gambian side after their disappointing start at the WAFU Zone A tournament following a 6-0 defeat by Mali.

With four goals on her name during the game and wonderful display, Adama Tamba was named the Most Outstanding Player after the match.

The Gambia will today (Monday) play their final game in the group stage against Liberia for a spot in the semifinal.

