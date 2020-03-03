South Africa: Large Parts of Tshwane CBD Could Be Without Water for '4 to 7 More Days'

While large parts of the Tshwane CBD have been without water since Thursday due to a burst water pipe, the City remains hopeful that repairs will be completed by the end of the week.

In a statement, the City said the pipeline, which burst in the Salvokop area, affected several areas including Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Clydesdale, as well as the southern part of the Tshwane CBD.

In addition, hospitals, old-age homes, national and provincial government departments, tertiary institutions and schools were affected by the loss of thousands of kilolitres of usable and drinkable water.

"On February, 27 2020, the City management had to hastily visit a gushing site after it was alerted by Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) that a water pipe from Salvokop reservoir was spurting volumes of water," the City said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, the City's officials established that the burst is at the same area as the 1 000mm diameter pipe [burst] that was experienced in August 2019."

Rain

The City further announced that the reservoir would be shut down, but that around 100 water tankers would be deployed to the affected areas to supply water to residents while the pipe is repaired.

It was estimated that water would be restored in four to seven days.

On Monday, the City said the repair work was progressing well and that despite the rains, the water has been drained from the pipeline ditch and the leaking pipeline has been excavated.

"The ongoing repair work which is currently under way, includes the preparation of the bedding for the new pipe which is yet to be fitted after it has been cut. The cutting and moulding of the replacement pipe is unfortunately a job that has to be meticulously done and not rushed."

The new pipe was expected to be installed in the next two days, with the City saying it hoped the repairs will be completed by the end of the week.

"The City pleads with residents to be patient during this period as it maintains its presence in the affected areas by deploying roaming bowsers [water tankers] at strategic points to supply free water to consumers.

"The City wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused as a result of this unplanned interruption."

