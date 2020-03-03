South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Illicit Dagga

3 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the South African Police Service and the Detective Services are investigating a case of Possession of illicit dagga after a suspect (21) was arrested by members of Crime Prevention.

It is alleged that on Monday, 02 March 2020 at about 16:45, Sgt Mvelase attached at the Crime Prevention Unit assisted by members of Visible Policing gathered positive information about a suspect in possession of dagga at the Sterkspruit taxi rank. The information was then followed up and a suspect, aged 21, was found inside the taxi which was parked at Sterkspruit taxi rank with 8 black plastic bags containing dagga. The suspect was then arrested and detained at Sterkspruit holding Police cells waiting for his first appearance in court on Tuesday, 03 March 2020.

Aliwal North acting Cluster Commander, Col Chris Wright Commended the quick reaction of Sterkspruit Crime Prevention Members by arresting the suspect with a huge quantity of dagga and further applauded the community members for providing us with the positive information.

