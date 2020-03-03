Tanzania: Coronavirus Outbreak Hurts Tanzania-China Travel and Trade

29 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Rose Mirembe

Trade between Tanzania and China has taken a downturn following the coronavirus outbreak, Tanzania's Minister of Industries and Trade, Innocent Bashungwa, confirmed this week.

Mr Bashungwa, in an interview, told The EastAfrican that the crisis in China has triggered a big drop in passenger and cargo volumes to and from the two countries.

"The impact on our bilateral trade has been significant," he said.

Both Tanzanian authorities and Chinese embassy officials in Dar es Salaam said figures to measure the overall impact are, however, not yet computed. Embassy spokesperson Johnny Wang told The EastAfrican that imports of Chinese goods into Tanzania have dropped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

LARGEST TRADE PARTNER

In an email response, the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam said the drop is attributable to temporary closure of businesses in China.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China activated a national response mechanism and has taken the most comprehensive, thorough and rigorous measures. These efforts are producing notable positive results, leading to a positive turn in the trajectory of the epidemic."

China's ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke, told a recent Tanzania-China high-level investment and business meeting that China's total investment in Tanzania topping $7 billion in 2019, making it the largest foreign investor in the country.

Bilateral trade volumes between the two countries last year alone stood at $3.976 billion, confirming China as also being Tanzania's largest trade partner for three consecutive years, Ms Ke said.

Unity Travel, a Tanzanian tour agency, said there has also been a drop in demand from Tanzanians for flights to China, amid fears of the virus spreading further worldwide.

"Since (information on) Coronavirus started being released, our agency has not processed a single traveller to China," Unity Travel official Marco Dominic told The EastAfrican.

Many international airlines have suspended flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak while Air Tanzania has shelved plans to add the Guangzhou route to its own schedule until the outbreak is contained.

Small-scale traders in the popular Kariakoo trading centre in Dar, where a wide variety of imported products from China and other Far East countries also lamented over how commodity shipments from China have dried up.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.