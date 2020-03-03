Tanzania: Why Tanzania Continues to Borrow Despite Huge Reserves

29 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Bank of Tanzania (BoT) yesterday explained that despite having a reserve of $5.4 billion, which that could cater for the country's strategic projects, the government opts to borrow to ensure that future generations also contribute to the country's infrastructure development(intergeneration equity).

The BoT Governor, Prof Florens Luoga, said this when he was briefing the media on various measures the Central Bank had undertaken to ensure stability of the economy.

Explaining, he said the economy was growing at a good pace according to economic indicators.

"This morning I checked our foreign reserves which stand at $5.4 billion even after finalising all procurements- the reserves are adequate for more than 5 months," he stressed.

Explaining, he said the foreign reserve was enough to implement a number of government strategic projects including the construction of the Standard GaugeGuage Railway (SGR) but the country opted to borrow for the benefit of intergenerational equity.

He explained that it was imperative for the future generations to contribute d to the country's infrastructure and that was why the government was undertaking long term loans that will be paid by this and the next generation.

According to him, there was adequate funding, which are directed to cater for other issues including mortgage loans to enable Tanzanians have decent homes.

Bureau de changes

Speaking about the decision to suspend Bureau de changes, he said the move was imperative to control illicit flows of foreign currencies in the country.

"It had come to our attention that the bureau de changes were operating as a highway for illicit outflows," he said.

He explained that they had done research which revealed that a bureau de change that had been operating for just nine months had cash amounting to Sh4 trillion while the money he used to obtain foreign currency did not exceed Sh200 million.

According to him, if they had not taken action the bureaux sector could have affected the country's foreign reserves, banks were running out of reserves while the bureaux were evading tax through illicit flows.

National debt

He said the country was not in danger of entering into a huge debt and cautioned analysts to stop making such allegation because they send out negative signals that if used inappropriately could destabilize the country. On Inflation he said it had remained stable at 5 per cent, while the shilling also remained stable.

Banking sector

He said BoT had taken steps to ensure the banking sector was profitable.

'Loans to the private sector have been growing from 1.7 per cent in 2016 to 11 per cent in 2019, but we aim to reach 20 per cent for economic growth," he said

In another development, he said BoT had set up a code of conduct for banks and its employees.

The aim is to ensure they exercise integrity. However he noted that if it came to their attention that some employers were conniving with unscrupulous people to defraud banks through ghost loans they would be blacklisted

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.