Kenya: Business Resumes Along Kenya Somalia Border After Heavy Gunfight

Business is slowly returning to normal in Mandera town a day after Somali military forces clashed in Bulahawa, a neighbouring town, causing tension and fear.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha Tuesday said the situation in Mandera is back to normal.

"After what happened at our common border with Somalia, the situation on our side is back to normal and there is nothing to worry about since the warring parties are back into Somalia," he said.

He said security forces in Mandera are on the ground assessing the damage caused by the warring military forces from Somalia.

"At the moment I cannot tell how much Mandera has suffered because we are on the ground assessing the situation before I know the damage caused on our side," he said.

Despite Mr Kathya's assurance that the two military camps that clashed near Mandera had moved further into Somalia, uniformed Jubbaland military officers could still be seen loitering at a local police station Tuesday morning.

Residents living along the common border were by Tuesday morning yet to return to their homes, fearing another clash as the Federal Government of Somalia forces were reported to be regrouping in Bulahawa.

"We cannot have peace so long as the Jubbaland forces are within Kenya and the federal government forces are still camping in Bulahawa," said Mr Ahmed Issak, a local.

Mr Issak has been forced to move his family from Border Point 1.

Mr Kathya confirmed that families have been displaced but could not give an exact figure or where the affected locals are currently staying.

"The incident could have affected some families forcing them out of their homes but we are yet to know how many were displaced," he