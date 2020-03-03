Kenya Sends Diplomatic Protest to Somalia

Kenya sent a diplomatic protest note to Mogadishu following a secret meeting between Somali President Mohamed Farmajo and 11 Kenyan MPs in the Somali capital.

It is not clear what Mogadishu is upto but Nairobi feels like Somalia is behaving like an ungrateful neighbour.

"Kenya has supported Somalia and offered refugees from that country shelter for more than 20 years. To invite and meet Kenyan MPs without proper clearance and to attack a region that has helped provide a buffer zone between Kenya and al Shaabab, raises many questions," said a western diplomat based in Nairobi.

The tussle between the Kenyan backed Sheik Ahman Madobe and President Farmajo is playing out in Gedo area near Mandera where the former enjoys support.

Kenya shares a 682km border with Somalia and the two countries have been feuding over a triangular piece of the Indian Ocean covering 100,000 square kilometres.

Last month, the Somali National Army deployed heavily along the Kenyan border and took over Jubaland towns of Beled-Hao and Doloow as it began its assault on Madobe.

It is understood that apart from Kenya's support for Madobe, Mogadishu is also unhappy that Nairobi is yet to hand over an ex-Jubaland minister who escaped from detention in Mogadishu.

On February 2, Amnesty International asked Kenya to arrest and return to Somalia ex-Jubaland minister for security Abdirashid Janan Abdinur who escaped from police to face trial for human rights violations.

The escalation of tensions between Farmajo and Madobe could, in the long run, draw in Kenya which backs the Kismayu based regional government and Ethiopia which is said to back Farmajo