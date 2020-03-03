Kenya Sends Diplomatic Protest to Somalia

3 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya sent a diplomatic protest note to Mogadishu following a secret meeting between Somali President Mohamed Farmajo and 11 Kenyan MPs in the Somali capital.

It is not clear what Mogadishu is upto but Nairobi feels like Somalia is behaving like an ungrateful neighbour.

"Kenya has supported Somalia and offered refugees from that country shelter for more than 20 years. To invite and meet Kenyan MPs without proper clearance and to attack a region that has helped provide a buffer zone between Kenya and al Shaabab, raises many questions," said a western diplomat based in Nairobi.

The tussle between the Kenyan backed Sheik Ahman Madobe and President Farmajo is playing out in Gedo area near Mandera where the former enjoys support.

Kenya shares a 682km border with Somalia and the two countries have been feuding over a triangular piece of the Indian Ocean covering 100,000 square kilometres.

Last month, the Somali National Army deployed heavily along the Kenyan border and took over Jubaland towns of Beled-Hao and Doloow as it began its assault on Madobe.

It is understood that apart from Kenya's support for Madobe, Mogadishu is also unhappy that Nairobi is yet to hand over an ex-Jubaland minister who escaped from detention in Mogadishu.

On February 2, Amnesty International asked Kenya to arrest and return to Somalia ex-Jubaland minister for security Abdirashid Janan Abdinur who escaped from police to face trial for human rights violations.

The escalation of tensions between Farmajo and Madobe could, in the long run, draw in Kenya which backs the Kismayu based regional government and Ethiopia which is said to back Farmajo

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.